Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Now Covered by DA Davidson

Stock analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $5.75) on shares of Riskified in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays cut Riskified from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Riskified in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Riskified currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

NYSE:RSKD opened at $4.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.35. Riskified has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $6.61.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $71.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.19 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 23.08%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Riskified will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Riskified in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Riskified by 173.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Riskified by 192.9% in the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 21,030 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Riskified during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. 31.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Riskified

(Get Free Report)

Riskified Ltd. develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; and PSD2, an optimize product` that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

Featured Stories

