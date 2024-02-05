Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Shares Down 6%

Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) traded down 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.74 and last traded at $11.76. 369,112 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,411,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Rocket Companies Stock Down 6.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 11.15 and a quick ratio of 11.15. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.81, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.36.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Rocket Companies had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. On average, research analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,540,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,402,000 after purchasing an additional 122,894 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 4.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,789,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,975,000 after purchasing an additional 490,407 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 29.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,066 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,328,000 after purchasing an additional 178,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Rocket Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $47,544,000. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rocket Companies

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

