Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Raised to C$75.50

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$74.50 to C$75.50 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RCI.B. Barclays dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$72.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$76.58.

Shares of RCI.B stock opened at C$63.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 441.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of C$50.15 and a 1-year high of C$67.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$62.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$57.47.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

