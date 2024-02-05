Rosenblatt Securities Increases Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target to $105.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Qorvo from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Qorvo from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $116.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.17.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $103.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.55. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $80.62 and a 12-month high of $114.97.

In other Qorvo news, Director Walden C. Rhines acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.19 per share, for a total transaction of $465,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 67,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,257,242.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Qorvo news, Director Walden C. Rhines acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.19 per share, for a total transaction of $465,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 67,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,257,242.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $1,033,877.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,551.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,529,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 11,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in Qorvo by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 55,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 18,326 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

