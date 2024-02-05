Rosenblatt Securities Increases QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $170.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) had its target price increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $148.71.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $141.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $158.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.39. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $157.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.38%.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,198 shares of company stock valued at $3,077,790 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after buying an additional 3,929,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12,998.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,006,156 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $434,780,000 after buying an additional 2,983,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

