Roth Mkm Cuts Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $140.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Roth Mkm from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ENPH has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. HSBC cut shares of Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Enphase Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $170.91.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $101.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.60. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $247.00. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.48.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 1,118 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at $114,773,913.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,820,957,000 after purchasing an additional 60,024 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 387,343.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,079,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078,723 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,999,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $501,061,000 after acquiring an additional 102,091 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,360,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,479,000 after purchasing an additional 90,438 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $325,230,000. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

