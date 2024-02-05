Roth Mkm Raises MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Price Target to $24.00

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Roth Mkm from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of MTG opened at $19.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. MGIC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 374.0% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

