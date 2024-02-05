Roth Mkm Trims Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) Target Price to $138.00

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Roth Mkm from $161.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s target price suggests a potential upside of 54.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bunge Global in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bunge Global from $160.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bunge Global in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.22.

NYSE BG traded down $1.02 on Monday, reaching $89.45. 887,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,609,850. Bunge Global has a 12 month low of $87.86 and a 12 month high of $116.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.62.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BG. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Bunge Global by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,071,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,893,737,000 after acquiring an additional 76,544 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bunge Global by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,376,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,989,285,000 after acquiring an additional 60,660 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bunge Global by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,912,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $652,231,000 after acquiring an additional 98,422 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bunge Global by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,204,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,543,000 after acquiring an additional 104,162 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Bunge Global by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,942,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,509,000 after acquiring an additional 659,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

