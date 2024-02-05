Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Price Target to $239.00

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $212.00 to $239.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $203.17.

BR opened at $201.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.17. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52 week low of $133.97 and a 52 week high of $210.24. The company has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.75%.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $3,647,441.16. Following the transaction, the president now owns 56,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,221.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $3,647,441.16. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 56,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,221.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total value of $665,996.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,713.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,909 shares of company stock worth $8,003,375 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,714,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,135,476,000 after buying an additional 108,223 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,184 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,660,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $775,189,000 after purchasing an additional 11,728 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,712,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,559,000 after purchasing an additional 943,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,488,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $511,243,000 after buying an additional 96,566 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

