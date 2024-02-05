Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Price Target to $35.00

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Rayonier from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Rayonier from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.00.

NYSE RYN opened at $32.53 on Friday. Rayonier has a 52 week low of $24.84 and a 52 week high of $36.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.34.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $467.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.94 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 2.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Rayonier will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYN. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Rayonier in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Rayonier by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Rayonier by 371.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Rayonier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

