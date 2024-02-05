Royal Bank of Canada Boosts W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target to $907.00

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $809.00 to $907.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $803.75.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded down $24.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $947.58. 72,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,253. W.W. Grainger has a 52 week low of $625.97 and a 52 week high of $978.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $836.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $764.78.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.05 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 38.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total value of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at $71,095,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total value of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at $71,095,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares in the company, valued at $730,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of W.W. Grainger

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.