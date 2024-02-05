Royal Bank of Canada Raises Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target to $70.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.55.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $64.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.30 billion, a PE ratio of 60.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.27. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $45.92 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $898,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,839. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $898,941.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,185 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,967. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645,058 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $632,520,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,920,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,648,595,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045,263 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,966,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,787,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

