Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Coursera (NYSE:COUR)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on COUR. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Coursera from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Coursera from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Coursera from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.82.

Shares of COUR stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.20. Coursera has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $21.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 1.62.

In other Coursera news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $932,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,646,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,363,827.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Coursera news, COO Shravan Goli sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $157,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 809,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,539,033.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $932,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,646,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,363,827.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,223,990 shares of company stock worth $24,308,899. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COUR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the second quarter worth $31,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 187.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the third quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 108.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

