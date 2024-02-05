Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.14.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ryan Specialty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

NYSE:RYAN opened at $42.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 91.36 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Ryan Specialty has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $50.64.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $501.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.92 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David P. Bolger sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total value of $471,656.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,798,394.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYAN. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ryan Specialty by 31.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Ryan Specialty by 16.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the first quarter worth $515,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the first quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ryan Specialty by 42.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,747,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,018 shares in the last quarter. 34.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

