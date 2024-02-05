Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.00.

RYAAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI cut shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ryanair from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Ryanair by 1,523.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Ryanair by 274.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryanair in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ryanair stock opened at $137.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.60. Ryanair has a 12 month low of $86.36 and a 12 month high of $138.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $0.08. Ryanair had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 29.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ryanair will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Ryanair’s payout ratio is currently 7.21%.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

