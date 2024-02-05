Safe (SAFE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $178,438.39

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 5th. During the last week, Safe has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for about $3.53 or 0.00008254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a total market cap of $73.56 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.67 or 0.00123142 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00037194 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00020980 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 379.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002324 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Safe Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 3.53178852 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

