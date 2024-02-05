Sanford C. Bernstein Boosts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $200.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AMZN. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $197.95.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $171.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 59.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Amazon.com has a one year low of $88.12 and a one year high of $172.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total transaction of $76,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,960,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $2,415,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,044,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total value of $76,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,960,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,329 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,853 over the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

