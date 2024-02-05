SAP (NYSE:SAP) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SAP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SAP from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SAP from $156.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SAP from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $181.50.

SAP stock opened at $177.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $208.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.24. SAP has a 52-week low of $112.57 and a 52-week high of $177.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.48.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.17). SAP had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. On average, research analysts expect that SAP will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in SAP by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the second quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the second quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

