SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Price Performance

SBFG opened at $15.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.96 and a 200-day moving average of $14.18. The company has a market capitalization of $105.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.71. SB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

SB Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBFG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,739,000 after purchasing an additional 27,065 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of SB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of SB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of SB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 559,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,061,000 after buying an additional 17,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

