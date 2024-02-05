SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
SB Financial Group Price Performance
SBFG opened at $15.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.96 and a 200-day moving average of $14.18. The company has a market capitalization of $105.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.71. SB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.
SB Financial Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SB Financial Group
SB Financial Group Company Profile
SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SB Financial Group
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.