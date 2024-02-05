Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) is Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,254,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,795 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 5.8% of Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned about 51.13% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $3,703,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 285.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,130,000 after acquiring an additional 780,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHR traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.10. The stock had a trading volume of 918,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,203. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.64. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.03 and a 52 week high of $51.22.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

