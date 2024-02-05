Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,493,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592,292 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned approximately 34.77% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $1,241,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10,557.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 29.2% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.57. 634,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,079. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.24. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.89 and a 1-year high of $35.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

