Scotiabank Boosts Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target to $46.50

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $42.00 to $46.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BAM. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.92 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.59.

Shares of BAM opened at $40.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.92. Brookfield Asset Management has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $41.22. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.79.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 91.07% and a net margin of 51.79%. The company had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 180.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

