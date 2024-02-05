Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) PT Raised to $55.00

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $49.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.86.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Down 6.8 %

Insider Activity at Scotts Miracle-Gro

SMG stock traded down $3.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,045,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,366. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.17 and its 200-day moving average is $55.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $88.61. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.67.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, SVP Julie Demuesy sold 2,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $119,622.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,245 shares in the company, valued at $978,136.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $2,848,725.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,923,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,552,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Julie Demuesy sold 2,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $119,622.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,245 shares in the company, valued at $978,136.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Scotts Miracle-Gro

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,837,000 after buying an additional 1,283,911 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter worth $28,336,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,141,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 56.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 892,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,969,000 after purchasing an additional 320,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,810.8% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 313,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,204,000 after purchasing an additional 302,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

