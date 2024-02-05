Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) PT Raised to $90.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.00.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $87.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of -25.01 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $54.32 and a 12-month high of $92.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -80.00%.

In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 475 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $38,280.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,147,605.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $637,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,685,093. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $38,280.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,147,605.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,994 shares of company stock worth $6,547,701. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 109.8% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,706 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 8,744 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 18.5% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 31.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 63,179 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,167,000 after buying an additional 15,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.2% during the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 190,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,815,000 after buying an additional 12,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

