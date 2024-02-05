Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Free Report) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SES. CIBC lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$11.03.

Shares of Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$10.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.10. Secure Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$5.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.64. The firm has a market cap of C$2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In related news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.65, for a total transaction of C$33,903.69. In other news, Director Mark Bly purchased 20,000 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.36 per share, with a total value of C$167,218.00. Also, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 3,920 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.65, for a total transaction of C$33,903.69. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

