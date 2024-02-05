Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Position Raised by Applied Finance Capital Management LLC

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in Sempra by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 119.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 85.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sempra

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,421,677.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Trading Down 1.3 %

SRE stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,369. Sempra has a 52 week low of $63.75 and a 52 week high of $80.15. The stock has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.05.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 55.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.83.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

