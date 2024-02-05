SensOre Ltd (ASX:S3N) Insider Richard Taylor Purchases 250,000 Shares

SensOre Ltd (ASX:S3N – Get Free Report) insider Richard Taylor acquired 250,000 shares of SensOre stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$12,500.00 ($8,278.15).

SensOre Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 4.77.

Get SensOre alerts:

SensOre Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

SensOre Ltd provides artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technologies for mining industries in Australia. The company offers discriminant predictive targeting, an AI target generation and validation technology that uses Data Cube to make predictions for location, size, grade, and depth of deposit; Discoveries Database, an evolving repository of publicly available mineral deposits and occurrences data; Data Cube, a multidimensional repository of cleaned and levelled geoscience data; Archean Gold Lode Alteration Detection System, a machine learning system; igRock, a prototype rock-type classification system; iDeposit, an ore deposit type classification system; and iFertile, a geochemistry-based gold fertility prediction system.

Receive News & Ratings for SensOre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SensOre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.