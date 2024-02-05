Sepio Capital LP Acquires 2,345 Shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP owned approximately 0.64% of iShares MSCI Spain ETF worth $4,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 100.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 858,461 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 289.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 64.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Spain ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of EWP traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.19. 155,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,829. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $31.30. The company has a market capitalization of $751.06 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.26 and a 200 day moving average of $28.80.

About iShares MSCI Spain ETF

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.