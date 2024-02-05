Sepio Capital LP Buys 4,081 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Sepio Capital LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,030,000 after acquiring an additional 230,835 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB stock traded down $2.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $207.90. 238,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,002. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $216.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.86.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

