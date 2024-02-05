Sepio Capital LP Decreases Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sepio Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 17.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 35.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 11.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Price Performance

NYSE BLK traded down $5.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $782.84. 198,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,925. The company has a market capitalization of $116.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $783.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $714.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $819.00.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 30.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $785.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CFO Martin Small sold 7,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $786.36, for a total transaction of $5,532,828.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,467.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BlackRock news, CFO Martin Small sold 7,036 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $786.36, for a total transaction of $5,532,828.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,135,467.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,418 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.11, for a total transaction of $2,669,833.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,972,959.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,454 shares of company stock worth $13,288,324 in the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

