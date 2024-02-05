Sepio Capital LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 35,337 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 4,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXPD stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $124.24. The stock had a trading volume of 243,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,652. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.71. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.02. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $102.89 and a one year high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business’s revenue was down 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

