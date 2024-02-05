Sepio Capital LP Grows Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sepio Capital LP increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,851 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,175,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,512 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,699,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,356,142,000 after acquiring an additional 504,416 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,431,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,035,234,000 after acquiring an additional 274,584 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390,820 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,685,218,000 after acquiring an additional 182,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,906,005,000 after acquiring an additional 644,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $460.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Redburn Atlantic boosted their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Netflix from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.33.

Netflix Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $2.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $562.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,295,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,472,349. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $243.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.33 and a 1-year high of $579.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $491.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $443.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 278,771 shares of company stock worth $139,531,235. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

