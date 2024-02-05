Sepio Capital LP Grows Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,725 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $82,310,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.95, for a total value of $4,244,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,626,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,523,669.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $82,310,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,383,178 shares of company stock worth $362,709,825 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.64.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $286.39. 2,086,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,173,810. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.65 and a 52-week high of $289.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $263.37 and a 200-day moving average of $230.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

