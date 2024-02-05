Sepio Capital LP Has $19.64 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.7% of Sepio Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $19,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $174.88. The company had a trading volume of 177,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.32 and its 200-day moving average is $167.16. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.94 and a fifty-two week high of $182.37.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

