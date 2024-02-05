Sepio Capital LP Has $6.13 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $6,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 165,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after buying an additional 9,215 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 23,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,473,000. JSF Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 419,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,684,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 57,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAU traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $38.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,852,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,363,809. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $39.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.49 and its 200 day moving average is $37.25.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

