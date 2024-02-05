Sepio Capital LP Lowers Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Sepio Capital LP cut its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,026 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.83. 3,136,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,055,384. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.19. The company has a market cap of $72.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $48.11.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 243.71%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.60%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MO

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.