Sepio Capital LP Purchases 681 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,645 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank boosted its position in Boeing by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in Boeing by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 523.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $3.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $205.73. 4,985,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,222,238. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.65. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Edward Jones lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. William Blair assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.