Sepio Capital LP Reduces Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Sepio Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 39.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,290 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises about 1.1% of Sepio Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sepio Capital LP owned approximately 0.09% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $12,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,438,988,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,984,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,679,000 after purchasing an additional 308,475 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,505,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,291,000 after purchasing an additional 399,554 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,963,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,499,000 after purchasing an additional 260,028 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,935,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,629,000 after purchasing an additional 99,508 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COWZ traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,857,919 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

