Sepio Capital LP Sells 11,901 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,901 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MNST. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,324,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,934,000 after purchasing an additional 163,004 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,684,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,279,000 after purchasing an additional 682,650 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,005,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,411,000 after purchasing an additional 504,239 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,780,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,503,000 after purchasing an additional 418,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,071,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,749,000 after purchasing an additional 912,942 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,765.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $110,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,765.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,599 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MNST. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.73.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.24. 1,729,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,537,652. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.36. The firm has a market cap of $57.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

