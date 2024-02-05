Sepio Capital LP Sells 18,647 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Sepio Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,647 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PINS. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 21.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter worth about $906,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 29.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pinterest by 11.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 51,318 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 261.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 198,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Stock Down 0.5 %

PINS traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,124,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,877,243. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $40.95. The firm has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of -124.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PINS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $751,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,741.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $751,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,741.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $73,395.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,546.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,737 shares of company stock worth $2,826,987. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

Further Reading

