Sepio Capital LP Sells 3,718 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Sepio Capital LP cut its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 53.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,718 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,933.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 69 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $850.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,076.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $931.22.

Insider Activity

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $959.00, for a total transaction of $793,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,338. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $959.00, for a total value of $793,093.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,338. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $1,840,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,911 shares of company stock worth $8,884,428. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

REGN traded down $12.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $932.62. 232,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,643. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $886.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $834.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $101.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.80 and a 1 year high of $973.99.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 39.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

