Sepio Capital LP Sells 743 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Sepio Capital LP cut its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APD. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 173.9% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.10.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 13.8 %

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $35.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $222.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,662,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,009. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.03 and a 12 month high of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $266.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.72.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 11,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at $177,339,354.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

