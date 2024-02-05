Sepio Capital LP Trims Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sepio Capital LP decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,689 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,547 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Target were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Target by 3,577.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Target by 3.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Target by 131.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 191.5% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $142.38. 1,629,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,403,555. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $65.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $177.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.13 and a 200 day moving average of $126.98.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Tigress Financial cut their price target on Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGT

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.