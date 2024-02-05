Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 45,635 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 46.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,308 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,635 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $13,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 220.7% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 201.3% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.82. 7,433,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,841,744. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.59. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $128.68. The stock has a market cap of $151.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 43.27%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.62.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

