Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 2,759 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,101,052,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $693,829,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,805,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,954,000 after buying an additional 1,229,595 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $496.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,677,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,121,446. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $382.37 and a one year high of $498.43. The stock has a market cap of $383.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $475.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $453.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

