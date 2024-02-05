Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 40,111 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,111 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $19,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 123,911,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,698,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,674 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,693.6% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,418,000 after buying an additional 1,170,313 shares in the last quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 13,060.0% during the third quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 658,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,807,000 after buying an additional 653,002 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,193,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,138,000 after buying an additional 528,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 396.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 586,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,390,000 after buying an additional 468,575 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.44. 1,218,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,441. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $47.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.143 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

