Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 677,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.38% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $30,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter worth $51,000.

NYSEARCA DFAT traded down $0.55 on Monday, hitting $50.17. 177,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,178. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.83. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $41.16 and a 52-week high of $53.27.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

