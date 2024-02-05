Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,826 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $17,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 65,845.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,139 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $304,475,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 429.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,786,000 after acquiring an additional 734,000 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Price Performance

Ecolab Increases Dividend

ECL traded down $2.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $197.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,120. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.67. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.91 and a 1 year high of $202.48. The company has a market cap of $56.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ecolab from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

