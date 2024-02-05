Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 463,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF comprises 0.8% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.81% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $47,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Resolute Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 38,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period.

Shares of MGV traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $111.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,730. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.69 and its 200-day moving average is $105.24. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $96.12 and a 52-week high of $112.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

