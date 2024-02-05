Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $15.15 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $15,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ZTS. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.78.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $189.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,284,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,376. The firm has a market cap of $87.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.03 and a 200-day moving average of $182.63. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.03 and a 12 month high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $163,795.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,130.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,346 shares of company stock worth $3,139,405 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

